Credit card skimmer scam at Niagara Falls Walmart

Niagara Falls Walmart experiences card skimmer scam

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new alert has been released for local Walmart customers.

At the Niagara Falls Military Road Walmart, a card skimmer was discovered on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. The card skimmer was being used in an attempt to steal customers' card information.

Employees at the Walmart location notified police of the skimmer.

Employees had noticed suspects acting unusual, and footage later showed them attaching the skimmer to machine.

Both the suspect and accomplice were both described in a police report report as wearing casual clothing.

The skimmer was used overtop of the actual credit card reader, therefore presenting itself as a regular looking machine to customers.