CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.-- Cheektowaga Police are investigating a fire that left a camper and two trailers, as well as their contents, destroyed.

Police say the fire happened Thursday night at 42 Dewberry Lane in Cheektowaga, near Latina Foods.

Assistant Chief Jim Speyer says someone broke into a camper on the property, set it on fire, and the flames spread to two nearby trailers. The trailers' contents, including several cars, were damaged.

No one was hurt.

Speyer says the fire appears to be intentionally set, but is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Cheektowaga Police Department's Detective Bureau at: (716) 686-3505.

