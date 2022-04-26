Buffalo polling place worker arraigned for stamping ballots

It's alleged that Luz Pena, 58, of Buffalo, used a stamp to put "Byron W. Brown" as a write-in mayoral candidate on numerous ballots while working at a polling place

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A polling place worker was arraigned Monday morning on a felony charge under New York Election Law for stamping ballots.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 2 between 6 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Luz Pena, 58, of Buffalo, allegedly used a stamp to put "Byron W. Brown" as a write-in mayoral candidate on numerous ballots. It's alleged that the crime took place while Pena was working at a polling place in the City of Buffalo inside the Belle Center on Maryland Street.

Pena was arraigned on one count of unlawful use of pasters upon ballot (an unclassified felony under New York Election Law) and one count of unspecified violation of election law (an unclassified misdemeanor under New York Election Law). She was released on her own recognizance.

Pena is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on Monday, May 16. If convicted, Pena faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.