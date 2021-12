Betty Jean Grant appeared in Buffalo City Court Monday morning and was released on her own recognizance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant was in Buffalo City Court Monday morning for her arraignment on an Election law violation.

Grant appeared before Judge Andrew Lotempio who released the 73-year-old on her own recognizance.

The former lawmaker is accused of harassing a voter and posting the video to social media.