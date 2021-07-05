Buffalo Police: 25-year-old woman shot Saturday night on Strauss Street

x
According to detectives, a group of people were "outside for an outing" when a vehicle drove by and began shooting.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Police were called to the 200 block of Strauss Street around 9:30 p.m. According to detectives, a group of people were "outside for an outing" when a vehicle drove by and began shooting. A 25-year-old Amherst woman was shot.

The 25-year-old was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is said to have sustained injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

