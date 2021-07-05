Two Buffalo men in serious condition after overnight shooting

According to detectives, a large group of people was outside near the intersection of Olympic and Warwick Avenues when shots were fired.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men, one who is 25 and the other 38, are in serious condition at ECMC after an overnight shooting near Olympic and Warwick Avenues, according to Buffalo police.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

The two injured men were taken to ECMC by car.