Buffalo man shot on Thursday night listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, near East North Street and Lemon Street in the Fruit Belt neighborhood. Police responding to the scene found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's now listed in stable condition, Buffalo Police said.

Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting, or other crimes, to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.