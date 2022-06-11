x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting on Saturday morning

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday near Genesee Street and Erb Street, according to Buffalo Police.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, in the street, near Genesee Street and Erb Street, according to Buffalo Police.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting on Pembina Street

A private vehicle took the 32-year-old Buffalo man to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not elaborate on where the man was shot, or what injuries he sustained.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other shootings, is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Reward offered for information on Buffalo homicide