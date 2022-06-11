Buffalo man in stable condition after shooting on Saturday morning

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday near Genesee Street and Erb Street, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, in the street, near Genesee Street and Erb Street, according to Buffalo Police.

A private vehicle took the 32-year-old Buffalo man to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not elaborate on where the man was shot, or what injuries he sustained.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other shootings, is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.