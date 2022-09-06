x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting on Pembina Street

A spokesperson says that two men were shot just after midnight on Thursday.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Pembina Street early Thursday.

A spokesperson for the police department said that two men were shot at a party or gathering on the first block of Pembina Street just after midnight.

A 31-year-old man from Buffalo is listed in critical condition at ECMC and a 29-year-old Buffalo male is in stable condition at ECMC, according to police.  

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by call or by text to the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Kenton settles child victims act cases