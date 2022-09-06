Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting on Pembina Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Pembina Street early Thursday.
A spokesperson for the police department said that two men were shot at a party or gathering on the first block of Pembina Street just after midnight.
A 31-year-old man from Buffalo is listed in critical condition at ECMC and a 29-year-old Buffalo male is in stable condition at ECMC, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by call or by text to the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.