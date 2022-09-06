Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting on Pembina Street

A spokesperson says that two men were shot just after midnight on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Pembina Street early Thursday.

A spokesperson for the police department said that two men were shot at a party or gathering on the first block of Pembina Street just after midnight.

A 31-year-old man from Buffalo is listed in critical condition at ECMC and a 29-year-old Buffalo male is in stable condition at ECMC, according to police.