Buffalo man charged in assault with wooden 2x4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a man with a wooden two-by-four.

Richard C. Frazier was arrested by police Friday, the day after Crime Stoppers WNY put up a reward for his arrest.

Frazier is accused of using his fists and the wooden two-by-four to beat a 29-year-old male over a period of 20 minutes. The incident happened April 14 around 11 p.m. on first block of East Utica.

The victim was found the next day with severe head injuries and a broken jaw. He is currently in ECMC.

Frazier is charged with one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one county of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent of Physically Disabled Person in the First Degree.