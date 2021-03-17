Buffalo man accused of hitting officers with aluminum bat found not competent to stand trial

The incident occurred during a mental health call on Genesee Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man accused of hitting officers with aluminum bat last September has been found not competent to stand trial by two forensic examiners, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

The incident occurred during a mental health call on Genesee Street. Officials say a 911 call came into the Buffalo Police Department, saying a man was acting erratically and screaming for three hours.

When officers arrived at the scene they followed him several blocks down Genesee Street. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at the time officers tried to use pepper spray on Willie Henley in an attempt to get him to drop the baseball bat, but it didn't appear to affect him.

Officers then approached Henley to again get him to drop the bat, when he allegedly swung the baseball bat and hit a Buffalo Police officer twice. When Henley reportedly swung the bat again, another police officer shot his gun, hitting the Henley in his abdomen.

Henley survived the shooting and was released on bail because he had housing and mental health services.

In February, a relative contacted the District Attorney’s Office to report that Henley, who was still living with the family member, had made threats. Henley failed to appear in court for a bail motion and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.