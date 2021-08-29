BPD: 2 shot while sitting outside shooting dice

Police said the two men were shot while they were outside shooting dice on Sumner Place early Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men are recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an area on Sumner Place just before 3 a.m. on reports that two men were shot.

Police said the two men were shot while they were outside shooting dice.

One victim is a 37-year-old man and the second is a 40-year-old man.

Both were taken to ECMC and are listed in stable condition, police said.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be targeted in nature.