BPD: 2 shot while sitting outside shooting dice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men are recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to an area on Sumner Place just before 3 a.m. on reports that two men were shot.
Police said the two men were shot while they were outside shooting dice.
One victim is a 37-year-old man and the second is a 40-year-old man.
Both were taken to ECMC and are listed in stable condition, police said.
Detectives said the shooting appears to be targeted in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.