Chandler Street businesses deal with break-ins

Buffalo Police say they are aware of three break-ins at two different locations between April 21 and May 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo is dealing with business break-ins.

Shop owners on Chandler Street say thieves have broken into stores, including Tiny Thai, whose surveillance video captured two people inside their business.

JB Pagels, who owns Bloom & Rose, says his business has been burglarized over the last two to three weeks, most recently on Tuesday, when someone tried using crowbars to break into the kitchen.

"We're all small businesses," Pagels said. "That's what the point of this location was for, to help small businesses get us somewhat affordable kitchen space to start and grow your business."

"We're already small enough, and to take what little we have is just rough, and it's hard to understand how people can be that desperate."

Buffalo Police say they are aware of three break-ins at two different locations between April 21 and May 1.