Arrest made in connection to vandalism of Russell Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park

Restoring the park to its original condition will cost up to $400,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism at Russell Salvatore’s Patriots and Heroes Park in Williamsville that occurred on March 2.

Twenty-year-old Michael Stasiak was arraigned and charged in connection to the vandalism, which took place outside Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Road.

Lancaster Police announced Wednesday he is being charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Images from the day of the vandalism show the full extent of the damages, which included broken lights and graffiti on some of the memorials.

Now just over a month later, some of them still look as if they have actually seen battle, partially reduced to rubble and shattered glass.

Despite the extent of these damages, Salvatore tells 2 On Your Side that he may drop the charges.

“I would say it's up to the insurance company,” he said. “They'll let me know if I have to, if I don't have to do it, and the insurance company comes through, I can't find myself prosecuting young boy. Give him another chance, you know.”

Salvatore also said in order for the park to be restored to its original condition, a few of the memorials will need to be completely rebuilt and that it could cost up to $400,000 to do so.

They are aiming to reopen the park on June 14 in honor of Flag Day.