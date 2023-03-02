Russell's military, first responders memorial vandalized

They say the vandals destroyed light fixtures, flags, the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” “Battle of the Bulge,” and “America The Land We Love” displays.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Williamsville are investigating the vandalism of the 9/11 memorial outside Russell's Steaks, Chops and More on Transit Road.

A representative from the restaurant said the vandalism happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

They say the vandals destroyed light fixtures, flags, the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” “Battle of the Bulge,” and “America The Land We Love” displays.

The restaurant is working with the police department, providing security camera footage from the restaurant and hotel complex.