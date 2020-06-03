TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It's not the same bridge that truck after truck was hitting last year, but the City of Tonawanda dealt with another tractor-trailer that tried to go through an underpass that it shouldn't have gone under.

Police say a driver from Mexico was headed to a warehouse in North Tonawanda when he hit the CSX rail bridge on Fillmore Avenue on Thursday at about 1 p.m.

He got a ticket for violating height restrictions, and it took about 90 minutes to get the street back open again.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Several towns lift overnight winter parking bans

RELATED: 2 charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

RELATED: Town of Grand Island puts out plans for new 'e-commerce' facility