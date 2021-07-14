Arrest made in connection to Angola woman's death

Keith Renaldo Jr. was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and then arraigned. Gina Baca's body was found on July 1 after she was missing for days prior.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — An arrest was made in connection to a missing Angola woman, whose body was found earlier this month.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that an arrest has been made for the murder of 45-year-old Gina Baca.

Keith Renaldo was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and then arraigned on homicide charges in Brant Town Court. He is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

Baca's body was found on July 1 after she was missing for days prior.

This is a developing story. 2 On Your Side will update it as we learn more.