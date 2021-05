Shylah Baca, 20, was last in contact with family on May 15. Police believe she may be in the Angola/Evans area.

Police say she has nose piercings and a small tattoo on the inside of her left wrist.



If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Lackawanna Police at: 716-822-4900 or Evans Police at: 716-549-3600.