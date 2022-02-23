8th suspect pleads guilty in a gun trafficking ring that spanned from Ohio to New York

According to United States Attorney's Office, on October 19, 2017, Turner assisted a woman with buying a firearm from an Ohio sporting goods store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The eighth defendant in a gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday.

Ricky Turner, 51, of Ashtabula, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a fictitious written statement that he sold of a firearm.

The woman, identified as D.F in the news release, lied on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Form 4473, Firearms Transaction Record, that she was the actual buyer that was getting the firearm. But D.F. was acting only at the instruction of Turner, who provided money for the purchase of the gun.

The news release also stated that D.F. completed and signed the ATF paperwork and checked "yes," acknowledging that she was the actual buyer of the gun.

She also did other similar transactions on behalf of Turner, in turn, receiving $75-$100 per firearm to conduct the transactions. Turner then sold the firearms for a profit to individuals in the Buffalo area. Turner has never been issued a Federal Firearms License that would permit him to sell, receive or transport firearms across any interstates.

According to United States Attorney's Office, Turner is prohibited under both Ohio and federal law from possessing a firearm due to a federal felony conviction.

When sentenced, Tuner could face up to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Turner is one of eight defendants charged and convicted in this case.