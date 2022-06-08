$7,500 reward offered for information about Buffalo murder

Maurice Green was killed on April 24, 2022 on on Marine Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Maurice Green.

Maurice Green was killed on April 24, 2022 on on Marine Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers WNY. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.