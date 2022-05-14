Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of trespassing suspect

The criminal trespassing incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10 at 1 Penhurst Park, Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a criminals trespassing incident.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.