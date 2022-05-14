Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information leading to arrest of trespassing suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a criminals trespassing incident.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10 at 1 Penhurst Park, Buffalo.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.
Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for information about several other crimes in the Buffalo area. Click the links below for more information.