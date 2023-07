​Police were called to the 100 block of Isabelle street just after 11:30pm Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

Police were called to the 100 block of Isabelle street just after 11:30pm Sunday.

Buffalo Police say three males were shot. They were all taken to ECMC by ambulance.

Two of the male victims have serious injuries, according to police.