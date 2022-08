Detectives say the 20-year-old man was shot in the hand Tuesday on Quincy Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is recovering at ECMC following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the first block of Quincy Street.

Detectives say the 20-year-old man was shot in the hand just before 4:20 p.m. The unnamed man is said to be in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was targeted in nature.