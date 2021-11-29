23-year-old Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Mario K. Washington, Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Monday to fatally shooting a man last year in the City of Buffalo.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on July 1, 2020 just before 10 p.m., Mario K. Washington, Jr. shot 28-year-old Shariff Jackson while he was sitting inside of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.

The District Attorney's Office says Washington also pleaded guilty in a separate indictment on Monday for possession of an illegal gun.

This guilty plea comes after the Erie County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in February 2020 for Washington's home on Chelsea Place in Buffalo. During a search of the residence, investigators found an illegal, loaded firearm that was hidden in the basement. Through DNA evidence, Washington was linked to the weapon.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.