Here’s where you can watch fireworks in WNY over the July 4 holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Independence Day coming up, there are plenty of opportunities to watch fireworks this week.
Read below for more information about this year’s festivities happening all across Western New York.
Saturday, July 1
Town of Colden Fireworks
Walter Kummer Town Park
Fireworks will begin following the 4th of July Celebration at 6 p.m.
4th of July Celebration will feature live music by NY Rockin' Revere Band. Click here.
Town of Niagara Fireworks
Veteran’s Memorial Park
Fireworks will begin at dusk
The celebration will feature concessions, a beer tent, and band performances. Click here.
Dwyer Stadium Firework Show
Dwyer Stadium, Batavia, NY
Fireworks will occur on both July 1st and July 3rd following baseball games. Click here.
Fireworks in the Park
Clarence Main Street Town Park, Clarence, NY
Fireworks will begin at dusk
The celebration will feature concessions, yard games, a beer area and more. Event will begin at 4 p.m. Click here.
Sunday, July 2
Seneca Allegany Casino
Seneca Allegany Blvd, Salamanca, NY
Fireworks will start at 9:40 p.m.
Seneca Niagara fireworks will occur at the same time the following day Click here.
Springville Independence Day Fireworks
Concord Town Park
Fireworks will begin at dusk (approximately. 9:00 p.m.)
Fireworks will follow Music by Midnight Recovery Band performance at 7 p.m. Click here.
Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, NY
Fireworks start at dusk
Three day carnival event from June 30-July 2 noon-9 p.m. with fireworks only on the last day
Fireworks included with a purchase of a ticket on Sunday. General admission is $10/person or $25/person for a wristband with all rides included. Click here.
Ellicottville: Holiday Valley SummerFest 2023
Fireworks show will begin following Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performance at 8 p.m.
The show will take place as part of the three-day Ellicottville annual music festival. Click here.
Monday, July 3
Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY (Bisons’ Stadium)
James D Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY
6:05 p.m. game start vs. the Worcester Red Sox
Postgame concert led by Paul Ferington and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with special guests in the United States Army’s Jazz Ambassador
Fireworks following the concert. Click here.
Seneca Niagara Casino
Fourth Street, Niagara Falls, NY
Fireworks will start at roughly 9:40 p.m.
The fireworks will be shot from the valet parking lot. Venue urges guests to arrive early to get a parking spot. Click here.
Borello Park in Silver Creek, NY
Front Street, Silver Creek, NY
- Event starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks following around 9 p.m.
Memorial plaques will be unveiled for the 175th anniversary of Silver Creek, NY. 2nd Time Around band will be playing. Click here.
Independence Celebration Fireworks
Kenney Park, Town of Tonawanda, NY
Fireworks show beginning at dusk
Food trucks onsite from 6-10:15 p.m., American Legion Band of the Tonawanda's to perform from 7-9 p.m. Click here.
Fireworks and Food Trucks Event
Veterans Park, Akron, NY
Fireworks show will begin at dusk
Fireworks show will take place as part of Akron Fireworks and Food Trucks Day Event from 12 p.m.-dusk. Click here.
Cheektowaga Independence Day Celebration
Cheektowaga Town Park, Cheektowaga NY
Fireworks show will occur during festival
Fireworks show will take place as part of the Freedom Fest event from 5-10:30 p.m; Independence Day Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4. Click here.
Hamlin Park Fireworks
Hamlin Park, East Aurora NY
Fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m.
Fireworks show will take place as part of the Town of Aurora Independence Day from 1:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. featuring food, entertainment and a parade. Click here.
Evans: Castaway Waterfront Bar
Castaways Waterfront Bar & Grill, Angola, NY
Fireworks show beginning around 9:30 p.m., roads will close at 6 p.m.
Fireworks show will occur in collaboration with Stroh’s Tavern. Click here.
Olcott/Newfane West Pier
Olcott Beach Carousel Park, Olcott, NY
Fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m.
Will be displayed over Lake Ontario, viewable from Ontario Shoreline, Krull Park and Lakeview Village shops. Click here.
Tuesday, July 4
Boston Town Park in Boston, NY
Boston State Road, Boston, NY
The Boston Town Band will be playing at 8 p.m.
Fireworks to follow the concert. Click here.
Memorial Park in Dunkirk, NY
Lake Shore Drive, Dunkirk, NY
Fireworks will begin at dusk
Food vendors will be in the park throughout the day. Click here.
Findley Lake in the Town of Mina
Around the north end of Findley Lake
Flares will start at 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
Event will last 20-25 minutes. Click here.
Richard O. Hartley Park in Lakewood, NY
Terrace and Chautauqua Avenues
Fireworks will begin just before 10 p.m. Click here.
- Summerfest will be happening. Food vendors and crafters will be out at noon. Live music begins at 6 p.m.
Broadway Street in Lancaster, NY
Village of Lancaster will hold a festival July 2-July 4.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m. on July 4. Click here.
Each night features a beer tent and a local band. Kids activities, games, and food trucks will be there all three days. Parade will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 4.
Academy Park in Lewiston, NY
Center Street, Lewiston, NY
Fireworks begin at dusk. Click here.
Outwater Park in Lockport, NY
Outwater Drive, Lockport, NY
Parade to begin at 6 p.m.
Fireworks to follow at dusk. Click here.
Lyndonville, NY
8 S Main St., Lyndonville, NY
Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Click here.
Arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music to follow from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parade at noon. Take-out Chicken Barbeque in the high school cafeteria from 1-3:30 p.m.
Mayville Lakeside Park, Mayville, NY
Water Street, Mayville, NY
- Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Lakeside Park ends the parade, there will be vendors throughout the day providing food, raffles, and games Click here.
- Bradner Stadium, Olean, NY
Orchard Park Middle School Campus
S Lincoln Avenue, Orchard Park, NY
Annual 4th of July fireworks beginning at 9:15 p.m. Click here.
Warsaw Village Park, Warsaw, NY
Liberty Street, Warsaw, NY
- Opens at noon July 4, with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Will be happening alongside carnival July 1-4. Click here.
Oppenheim Park, Niagara Falls, NY
The DJ starts playing at 5 p.m.
Plays music to the fireworks which will begin at dark.
25-30 minute show. Click here.
Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, NY
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Will be viewable from Prospect Point, fireworks will occur nightly from May 19th-Oct. 9th for the summer. Click here.
Niagara Falls: Hyde Park
- Fireworks show beginning at dusk.
Hyde Park Boulevard and Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY. Click here.
- Fireworks show beginning at dusk.
Bemus Point Fireworks
The Village Casino, Bemus Point, NY
Fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m.
Will be visible from barges in the Bemus Bay and Village Park, portion of Lakeside Drive will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Click here.
Saturday, July 8
Town of Collins Town Park
School Street, Collins, NY
Happening alongside Liberty Fest 2023 with food and activities available before the fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Event is from 5-10:30 p.m. Click here.