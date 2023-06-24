Shortfall in blood donors ahead of holiday strain

The American Red Cross is asking for donors ahead of the July 4th holiday when traditionally the supply is strained as traditional donors are busy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall in donors recently. They are now asking those who can to donate before the July 4th holiday.

There is a need for all blood types, but especially B negative and O positive. Platelet donors are also needed.

To encourage people to make appointments, the following incentives are being offered for those who do donate:

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found on the Red Cross website.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1 through 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available on the Red Cross website.

Appointment can be scheduled on the Red Cross website, on the Red Cross Donor app, or by calling 1-800-Red-CROSS.