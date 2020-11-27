People in Buffalo step up to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

Feeding America estimates more families will be with empty plates this holiday season than ever before.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is a day about just that: thanks and giving.

But as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the country, more and more families are struggling, with hunger being a major concern.

Food insecurity in America has always been an issue. But this year, given the significant impact of the pandemic on everyone and everything, numbers are higher than they've ever been

Feeding America estimates that this holiday season more families will see empty plates than ever before, with 1 in 9 people struggling because of food insecurity.

Dr. Raul Vasquez is the CEO of Urban Family Practice and has been serving the West Side of Buffalo for more than 30 years.

"The need is worse than I've ever seen it," Dr. Vasquez says.

Jobs, medical aid, money, food, education, shelter, clothes, transportation ... the list of things Americans are finding themselves in need of as a result of the pandemic goes on.

And now, with the holiday season in full swing, families are feeling voids unlike they ever have.

"You have people who are normally the ones that support these types of events, now they're the actual people requiring the food," he says.

There are MILLIONS of people who aren’t able to have “COVID-friendly” Thanksgivings bc of the effects of this pandemic...



I keep doing stories on food insecurity bc the need is GREAT.



Dr. Vasquez’s team delivered 750 turkeys this year, but they do much more...we can 2! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wX2tIW3swo — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) November 27, 2020

Though his pantry and medical aid is accessible to the community 365 days a year, this time of year is special, it's when they hold their Turkey Drive.

Dr. Vasquez and his team of 240 employees gather together to distribute turkeys to those in need, focusing on zip codes where the need is the greatest.

"14215 is a desert," Vasquez says, with 14211 and 14213 coming in a close second and third.

"Our communities of color have been hit the hardest from day one. As numbers get worse, their circumstances get worse. I just want to pay it forward," he says.

Typically, 400 to 500 turkeys are delivered. This year 750 turkeys were delivered simply because of the demand.

"It's our dollars, it's our money that goes into this. We have some donations that take place, but 90 percent of the tab we absorb because it's important to us, to make sure that we're touching lives," Vasquez says.

And it's not just about helping his members and patients, Vasquez makes a point to help his staff too. He tells 2 On Your Side that every year, especially this year, anyone who needed a turkey received a turkey.

"The truth is, we're all having a difficult time," he says.

Medical experts predict that things will get increasingly worse, here in Western New York and around the country, before they get better. As a result, holidays won't look or feel very "traditional," as many are apart or grieving the loss of a loved one.

But, Dr. Vasquez says, hold on.

"I know everybody is COVID tired, but it's real important that we keep following public health and safety measures. Stay home, don't travel, we will get through this."