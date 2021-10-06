Mayor Brown launches recycling initiative for apartment buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown announced that the City of Buffalo, in partnership with The Recycling Partnership, will sponsor a multi-unit apartment building recycling initiative called “Let’s Do This Together!”
The program is a six-month pilot initiative that aims to initially increase recycling collection at 1,500 apartment units and 300 apartment buildings, located in neighborhoods citywide.
“I thank The Recycling Partnership for partnering with us to launch the ‘Let’s Do This Together!’ program as we continue to increase recycling in the Buffalo community,” Brown said. “As part of this new program, we’re excited to work directly with property managers, landlords, and tenants who occupy apartment buildings, providing them with a host of outreach and educational materials to drive measurable change. We look forward to keeping even more valuable recyclables out of landfills while improving the quality of recyclables that support Buffalo’s continuously growing recycling industry. I thank The Recycling Partnership for helping us do even more to make a positive impact in our neighborhoods with this next phase of our 34 and More Buffalo Recycles program.”
As part of the program, the city will provide free collection to participating multi-unit residential apartment buildings, as well as recycling education. Buildings will also receive apartment-size recycling collection reusable totes, customizable assets, and on-site education and outreach for residents.
The city asks that multi-unit residents continue to do their part by placing only recyclable materials in their totes, including glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, food and beverage cartons, paper
If your multi-unit property is interested in participating, click here.
