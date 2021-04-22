Mayor Brown encourages residents to mark Earth Day

Every year the city designates April as Earth Month and lists ways residents can take part.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April 22 is Earth Day, but in the City of Buffalo, all of April is celebrated as Earth Month.

Mayor Byron Brown is reminding residents that there are several ways they can take part and help take care of the environment and the neighborhood where they live.

“As we mark the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, I urge all Buffalo residents to do their part to reduce their carbon footprint by taking part in the many programs offered by the City. From curbside recycling and yard waste collection, to food scrap, tire and e-waste drop offs, there are many simple ways to make a big difference,” Mayor Brown said.

Throughout the year, here are just some of the ways residents can participate:

34 and More Single Stream Curbside recycling – recycle bottles, cans, newspaper and cardboard

Scrap it! Food Scrap Drop off Program – recycle food waste into compost

Western New York Coalition for Donated Goods – donate clothing to those who can really use it

Yard Waste Drop off – recycling your leaves, twigs and grass into valuable compost

Fix it! Don’t Ditch it! – repair appliances rather than throw them out through the Dare to Repair program with our partner at the Tool Library

Buffalo Block Clubs can participate in the annual Let’s DO This! Recycling Contest and win prizes