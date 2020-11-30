'GivingTuesday' 2020 could be most impactful one yet, groups say

Western New York nonprofits are asking for even more community donations this GivingTuesday as a result of cutbacks in fundraising due to COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — December 1, 2020, is no ordinary Tuesday. It's GivingTuesday, a worldwide day of generosity.

GivingTuesday is the day when communities around the world, including here in Western New York, come together in support of organizations that help individuals and families manage everyday challenges.

These days, however, they are helping people survive the COVID crisis.

With record high numbers of people struggling with challenges such as food insecurity, unemployment, income, health care, child care, and housing (to name a few), these organizations are in need of more donations than ever before to continue their work.

United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has been helping those in need for decades. Michael Weiner is the President and CEO, and he says the devastating effects of the pandemic have presented unimaginable challenges for people and for the nonprofit organizations who are doing their best to help.

"Now more than ever charitable giving is critical to support the needs of individuals and families in our community. A direct consequence of the unprecedented pandemic," Weiner says.

This Tuesday is not just any Tuesday… Dec 1 is #GivingTuesday - a global day of generosity!



People Inc. and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are two of many organizations participating on Tuesday. The impact of COVID-19 on fundraising efforts has directly impacted their abilities to service the community during a time when people need the support.

Denise Bienko is a Senior Vice President at People Inc. She says this year has been tough, but they are doing their best to keep going.

"We're part of the community, so we feel what the community feels," Bienko says. "Having the ability to give people what they need, and make sure that at this kind of scary time that people aren't isolated, you know, there's a cost to that."

Creating virtual programming and getting the necessary technology, that's also costly, Bienko tells 2 On Your Side. That is why they are asking for more donations.

2020 will be the second year in a row that Roswell Park partners with the Buffalo Sabres on GivingTuesday in an effort to expand their reach and message.

Jennifer Hickok is the Director of Corporate Partnerships. She says donations and charitable giving, for a place such as Roswell Park, means everything.

"Cancer doesn't stop, not even during a pandemic," Hickok says. "Money raised from programs and events like Giving Tuesday really go to support that much needed seed funding for research that enables our phenomenal researchers to approve and get grants at higher levels."

While public health measures have presented challenges, Weiner says organizations are relying heavily on social media to spread the word, and it's working.

"There are still some important activities that are still going on," Weiner says. "Volunteering in food pantries, like FeedMore WNY to help package meals for families most in need, being able to distribute food is another example."

Weiner also says, spreading the message about what giving looks like is really important this year, particularly because many are struggling to get by with what little they have.

"A little goes a long way. You don't have to have hundreds, thousands or millions of dollars to help, a little adds up," Weiner said.

For more information on how to sign up to volunteer on GivingTuesday, visit VolunteerWNY.org.