Blood supply critically low in WNY, donors needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife said Wednesday that even though there has been an outpouring of community support for blood donation in recent weeks, supply remains at a critical level.

ConnectLife said it currently has less than a 3-day supply of all blood types and is pleading for the community to donate.

The summer months are always a difficult time to collect blood, and the increase in COVID cases across our region is adding to the stress.

While ConnectLife said it has seen a decrease in donors, the hospital's need for blood continues to increase. Even one trauma could deplete the blood supply, so it is vital that the community responds to help ensure we have the blood necessary for patients in need.

ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood for WNY, including Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System, and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

ConnectLife’s Neighborhood Blood Donation Centers in West Seneca, Tonawanda, and Williamsville have many open appointments for the remainder of August.