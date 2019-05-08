BUFFALO, N.Y. — HSBC Bank USA N.A. plans to maintain the size of its Western New York workforce and move forward with a new branch in Depew, even as its parent company on Monday announced a reduction in jobs and undergoes a change in leadership.

During a call with investors, HSBC Holdings PLC said it will cut 2 percent of its global workforce of 238,000. A majority of the 4,760 individuals who will be affected have already been notified of the cuts. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.