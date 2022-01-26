Former jail deputy pleads guilty to charge of promoting prostitution of his wife

Wallace Waliczek pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of promoting prostitution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former jail deputy pleaded guilty to charge of promoting prostitution of his own wife while he was off duty.

Wallace Waliczek, 55, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of promoting prostitution. His jury trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to an online ad in 2019 for sex and arrested Melissa Waliczek,32, Waliczek's wife, outside a movie theater on Transit Road in Depew. Prosecutors allege that evidence showed that Waliczek was present at the time of the arranged meeting and observed the transaction from another vehicle.

Waliczek was found to be directly involved in the crime and that he knowingly profited from the prostitution, according to investigators.

Melissa was arraigned on one count of prostitution and her case is pending in Human Trafficking Court.