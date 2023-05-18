Budget talks still happening between Buffalo Common Council, Mayor Brown

The session was called with the expectation that the council would vote on the $582 million dollar plan, which did not happen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special meeting to consider Mayor Bryon Brown's proposed budget lasted only a minute Thursday after Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said they are still negotiating a deal.

"We are still trying to get to some compromises and at this point, we just did not feel comfortable to vote on the budget presented to us thus far," Pridgen said.

The meeting was called to recess but did not adjourn, meaning a vote could resume anytime in the next four days. The budget is due Monday, May 22.

When asked what items were still being negotiated, Pridgen did not elaborate.

"Without getting into the details, we're still just trying to work out some things as we work toward the future, out years, and the future of the finances of the City of Buffalo," Pridgen said.

Amendments to the proposed budget have not been posted to the common council's website. As the budget stands, a garbage fee increase, a property tax increase, and the purchase of more fire trucks for the city fire department are all up for consideration.

When entering the chambers, Council Member Mitch Nowakowski told 2 On Your Side he was red in the face after leaving negotiations that afternoon. Pridgen said the room was hot.

City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams has cited overtime and pension benefits as major budget concerns unless the city can find new revenue. Relying on federal dollars was another worry shared in her response to the mayor's 2023-2024 recommended budget.

One shared by Pridgen about American Rescue Plan funding.

"It will run out so at the end of the day everything is on the table to be discussed right now but without getting into the details it is really a concern about the future years of our city," said Pridgen.

A council staffer confirmed that city lawmakers would not reconvene Thursday night. Typically 24 hours notice is required when new documents like budget amendments are submitted for the council's consideration and to give the public proper notice.

While it is unclear when a vote could happen Pridgen indicated that a public notice would be shared.