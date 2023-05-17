Mayor’s budget a step backwards on tree planting

Buffalo cuts down a lot more tress than it plants. Mayor Byron Brown's proposed budget calls for cutting down yet more. Will the Common Council intervene?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has been cutting down twice as many trees as it plants in recent years. It plans on cutting down more than three times as many as it plants under Mayor Byron Brown’s proposed budget.

Investigative Post reported last year on the slow deforestation of the city, particularly on the East Side, where some neighborhoods are losing four trees for every one planted.