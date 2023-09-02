Workers at Remedy House coffee shop have unionized

Employees walked off the job on Tuesday after a co-worker was allegedly fired while announcing their intent to unionize.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than 24 hours after going on strike, workers at Remedy House coffee shop in the Five Points neighborhood have officially unionized.

A spokesperson with the Rochester regional joint board of Workers United said Remedy House voluntarily recognized the union. On Thursday, the coffee shop released a statement saying, in part, that it supports the staff's right to choose to unionize.

"We are excited for this next step in the Remedy House journey," the coffee shop said. "From the first time we spoke with the organizing committee, we expressed our full support of their efforts. We voluntarily recognized the formation of this union within Remedy House.

"While this is new for all of us, we look forward to moving through this process in a spirit of cooperation as we have always tried to be strong advocates of our employees, and will continue to do so going forward."

The statement also addressed the fired co-worker.