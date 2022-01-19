Holiday Valley planning construction of 6 passenger chairlift

Holiday Valley says the new chairlift will be built in two stages and is expected to be completed in Sept. 2023.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — With the ski season already underway, Holiday Valley Resort has its sights on the future.

Holiday Valley announced Tuesday that it's planning the construction of a six-passenger chairlift starting this summer. The construction is expected to be completed in Sept. 2023.

According to Holiday Valley, the new chairlift will replace the four-passenger lift that was built back in 1996 called the "Mardi Gras Express." The new lift will be able to bring 3,000 people to the top of Mardis Gras per hour. When the new lift is operational, Holiday Valley says it will have a total uphill capacity of 25,650 people per hour.

This announcement comes after Holiday Valley built the Yodeler Express chairlift last year.

"The Holiday Valley lift system has been recognized by our guests as one of the best in the east," said Holiday Valley’s President and General Manager, Dennis Eshbaugh. "The Yodeler Quad Express lift built in 2021 raised the bar. The Mardi Gras six-pack will give skiers and snowboarders an exciting new experience, with quicker access to the top of the mountain.”

The Mardi Gras Express chairlift will remain operational for the 2022-2023 winter season, then will be dismantled in the spring of 2023. Holiday Valley says the new chairlift will be built in two stages with foundations for 11 new lift towers being created over the summer. Construction for the new lift will officially start in the summer of 2023.