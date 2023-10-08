Republic Steel owner plans to idle steelmaking mill in Blasdell

Grupo Simec, which owns Republic Steel, says about 500 employees will be furloughed indefinitely, with 178 of them here in Western New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The owner of Republic Steel plans to idle its steelmaking mills in Blasdell and another in Canton, Ohio.

A news release from Grupo Simec, which owns Republic Steel, says about 500 employees will be furloughed indefinitely, with 178 of them here in Western New York.

The mills produce leaded steel and other specialty steel products but say, "Ensuring future environmental compliance while producing steel in facilities that are up to 125 years old proved to be too challenging."

A local union representative told 2 On Your Side that the company has failed to invest in its mills and said "The bottom was dropped out from under us this morning."

Jaime Vigil, a Republic Steel board member and executive advisor, Grupo Simec had exhausted its options.

"We're facing an extremely challenging SBQ market in the U.S., with competitive market pricing and decreased demand," Vigil said in a statement. "At the same time, we've had to deal with increasing input costs on all raw materials, consumables, and labor, all as a result of the inflationary environment in the U.S. over the past year."