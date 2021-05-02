Stadium Games: How Covid-19 could affect the push for a major Bills stadium project

A resolution seemed near by early 2020, with the Bills’ 10-year lease of the stadium with Erie County set to expire in 2023. Then the pandemic hit.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills hosted home playoff games this winter for the first time in generations.

The fans — wearing masks and keeping their distance — filed into a venue that is beloved but obsolete by the modern standards of the National Football League.

They watched tense victories by the home team.

Nobody in Buffalo is complaining about how the conversation surrounding the Bills involves transcendent young players or about how much winning is possible over the next decade..