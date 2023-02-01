Moog's facility security clearance 'invalidated' over new CEO's lack of U.S. citizenship

Until a new plan is approved, Moog won’t be able to take on new contracts that require a facility security clearance.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) was notified Friday by a federal agency that its facility security clearance had been invalidated because its new CEO, Pat Roche, is not a U.S. citizen.

Roche, who took over as CEO in February after John Scannell retired, is an Irish citizen who joined Moog in 2000. He’s worked for the company in Ireland and previously was the president of Moog’s Industrial Systems division. According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Roche was a legal permanent resident of the U.S. before his appointment to CEO and still is.

The U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency sent the written notification Friday, and Moog is “working proactively and in collaboration with the DCSA to implement an acceptable mitigation plan,” the report said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.