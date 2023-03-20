Moog seeking 14th tax subsidy from IDA

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moog Inc., one of Western New York’s largest employers, is a highly profitable company, netting $155 million last year alone. That’s partly due to the billions in federal defense contracts it’s landed over the past decade.
Yet time and time again — 13 times since 1973 — Moog has gone before the Erie County Industrial Development Agency seeking — and receiving — millions in tax breaks. It’s received nearly $10 million in subsidies since 2006.
The company is headed back to the IDA on Wednesday asking for a 14th round of subsidies. Moog’s request for $2.9 million in sales and property tax breaks raises thorny questions about whether subsidies for profitable companies are justified. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.