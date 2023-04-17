McKinley Mall online auction moved to next month

Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group bought the McKinley Mall through an LLC for $8.5 million in a sale that was finalized fall 2021.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After a document delay, the McKinley Mall online auction date has been rescheduled for next month.

The Hamburg mall, which was previously in foreclosure and then bought in a sale that finalized in 2021, was originally scheduled to be sold via online auction this week. The sale has been moved to start 11 a.m. May 15 and end May 17, according to the Real Insight Marketplace listing.

The rescheduled date is due to the title commitment being delayed, according to an email from Real Insight: “We want to give potential buyers a chance to review all documents prior to the auction."