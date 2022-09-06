National accessories retailer Claire's leaving McKinley Mall for nearby plaza

Claire's will relocate the McKinley Mall store on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg to Quaker Crossing, a shopping center at 3420 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Claire’s, a national accessories and jewelry retailer geared toward teen and tween girls, is moving a store from Hamburg to Orchard Park.

Claire's, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, will relocate the McKinley Mall store on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg to Quaker Crossing, a shopping center at 3420 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, according to Carly Calorico, Quaker Crossing lease administrator.

The retailer is expected to open at the Orchard Park spot this winter.