National accessories retailer Claire's leaving McKinley Mall for nearby plaza

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Claire’s, a national accessories and jewelry retailer geared toward teen and tween girls, is moving a store from Hamburg to Orchard Park.
Claire's, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, will relocate the McKinley Mall store on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg to Quaker Crossing, a shopping center at 3420 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, according to Carly Calorico, Quaker Crossing lease administrator.
The retailer is expected to open at the Orchard Park spot this winter.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.