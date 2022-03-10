Lithium-ion battery plant coming to Chautauqua County, offering 250 jobs to WNY

The green energy company plans to create up to 250 jobs at its first U.S. plant in WNY.

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced Monday a green energy company has decided to plant its first U.S. factory right here in WNY.

Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, has picked the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location.

According to the news release, the publicly traded company will create its newest production facility, generating up to 250 jobs, and producing over a GWh of batteries annually.

Gov. Hochul said the investment supports the broader New Energy New York initiative, whose goal is to create a National Hub for Battery Innovation and Manufacturing.

"New York State continues to play a leading role in the research and development of advanced, cutting-edge, and innovative energy technologies," Governor Hochul said. "Thanks to state resources, Electrovaya is bringing up to 250 jobs to Chautauqua County and deepening New York's involvement in the growing clean energy sector. The race is on to capture the high-paying jobs that come with clean tech, and there is no place like New York for these manufacturers to grow, operate, and thrive."

The company will set up operations at 1 Precision Way to be able to tap into the growing lithium-ion battery demand for e-forklifts, e-trucks and e-buses.

Electrovaya said it selected this southern Chautauqua County facility after determining it as the best location for the company to provide services to its growing customer base in the United States.

Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya, told 2 On Your Side in an interview from his office in Ontario that his company chose the Chautauqua County site, in part, because of access to 100% renewable energy.