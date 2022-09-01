NFTA receives another $5M in push for electric bus fleet

The NFTA says the bus fleet will be a quarter electric by 2025, and 100 percent a decade later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is making some progress in its mission to go electric.

The agency showed off one of its new electric buses on Thursday as part of an announcement of nearly $5 million from Washington to buy 10 more. The NFTA already has 10 such buses.

The NFTA says the bus fleet will be a quarter electric by 2025, and 100 percent a decade later.

"Each one of these new electric buses will eliminate up to 175 tons of greenhouse gases each year, helping to improve air quality at a time we need it most," said Kim Minkel, executive director of the NFTA.