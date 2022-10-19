La Vista Bella Hispanic Cuisine to bring Puerto Rican fare to Lockport

The restaurant is set to open at 6429 Dysinger Road in a plaza at Beattie Avenue in space once occupied by Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport will get its first Puerto Rican restaurant in November when Sara Torres opens La Vista Bella Hispanic Cuisine.

Traditional Puerto Rican dishes, including pastelillos (meat turnovers), empanadas, yellow rice with beans, roasted pork and fried plantain will be on the menu.