With new site set to open soon, Pita Gourmet has ambitions for the future

A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza.

AMHERST, N.Y. — As they prepare to open a new site on Sheridan Drive in Amherst next month, the co-owners of Pita Gourmet already have their eyes on another site in 2023.

A mid-November opening is planned at 3122 Sheridan Drive at Alberta Drive, where Benderson Development has built a three-store plaza on the site once home to Alice’s Kitchen.

The store joins four other Pita Gourmet sites in Niagara Falls, East Amherst, Williamsville and Orchard Park. The new Amherst location helps the company reach other parts of the region and brings it within throwing distance of the busy Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor, said Joe Mahfouz, who co-owns the business with his brother, Mark.