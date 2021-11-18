Investor buys Dave's Christmas Wonderland properties on Union

According to documents filed Nov. 17 in the Erie County clerk’s office, David Gordon, president of Dave's Christmas Wonderland, sold five Union Road properties.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Dave’s Christmas Wonderland has sold its Union Road complex to an Amherst real estate investor.

According to documents filed Nov. 17 in the Erie County clerk’s office, David Gordon, president of Dave's Christmas Wonderland, sold five properties from 2725 Union Road to HS&KM LLC for $2.3 million. HS&KM’s lead partner is listed as Harpreet Singh of Amherst.

Rick Recckio, president of Recckio Real Estate & Development Inc., brokered the deal. He said Singh is considering a number of retail options for the properties.

The Creekside Banquet Facility has not been purchased and will continue to operate and is still owned by Gordon.

Gordon said the business has a thriving online business with 6 warehouses and 350 employees that has won multiple awards for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the country and is recognized as a national leader in online retail.