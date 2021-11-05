Rise of online sales leads Dave’s Christmas Wonderland to consolidate two stores

The shop at 2675 Union Road in Cheektowaga will move about four driving miles away to the location at 1460 French Road at Transit Road.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With internet sales on the rise and in-person retail slowing down, Dave’s Christmas Wonderland is consolidating two of its larger stores.

The shop at 2675 Union Road in Cheektowaga will move about four driving miles away to the location at 1460 French Road at Transit Road, according to Dave Gordon, president and CEO of Gordon Cos. Inc.

Gordon Cos. includes Dave’s Christmas Wonderland stores, warehouses and e-commerce sites Christmas Central and Christmas.com, as well as Pool Central, a pool and pool supplies business, and a wholesale division called Northlight.