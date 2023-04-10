Hochul makes major expansion for the NY cannabis market

A massive expansion for New York State's legal cannabis market is in motion as the industry develops.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be working on major improvements for the legal cannabis market and making efforts to shut down illegal sales.

She announced this week that there will be hundreds of licenses and applications being made in the process for individuals and businesses that would like to grow, process, distribute, and sell cannabis legally.

There have been over 8,500 pounds of illegal product, totaling more than $42 million in enforcements.

Partnerships with localities have been made in order to make an increase in fines and penalties to businesses.

"We know there's room for improvement as New York works to launch a brand-new cannabis industry and crack down on illicit operators, and I'm committed to working with all stakeholders to get the job done right," Governor Hochul said.

Executive Director of New York State Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, speaks for many of the businesses who are depending on the regulations to maintain their consumers safety and satisfaction.

“This is a significant moment for entrepreneurs who have been waiting for an opportunity to join this consequential market. We’re building the biggest and fairest cannabis market in the world, and the opening of a new application window means an expansion of opportunity," Alexander said in a statement.

Inspections on any unlicensed cannabis activity will also have be investigated by the department of labor which ensure employers and their employees are being compliant.

